Offshore citizens need Songshan airport: legislators

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- In a rare instance of amity between ruling and opposition party members, legislators from offshore islands on Thursday jointly expressed disapproval at the government's recent plans to reevaluate the feasibility of operating Taipei Songshan Airport.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yang Yao (楊曜) said that residents of offshore islands depended on the Taipei Songshan Airport economically and medically, as it accommodated most commutes between Taipei and the islands, making it the fastest route residents had to hospitals with advanced facilities.

"As a member of the DPP, I am astonished by the ruling party's reversal of its stance in this matter," Yang said.

The abolishment of the Taipei Songshan Airport, located at the center of the country's capital, was first suggested by the KMT during the former administration, a proposal strongly opposed by the DPP.

The Transportation Ministry earlier this week ordered the Taoyuan Airport Corporation and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to reevaluate the feasibility of either closing the airport or merging it with Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

The ministry asked the two agencies to provide a comprehensive evaluation report by year's end.

"Flights between Taipei Songshan Airport to Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu accommodated more than 2 million passengers alone last year," KMT Legislator Yang Cheng-wu (楊鎮浯) said, adding that flights between Taipei and offshore islands have higher numbers of passengers than do other domestic routes.

'Issue that doesn't exist'

KMT Legislator Chen Hsuen-sheng (陳雪生) questioned why the Transportation Ministry brought up this matter again after its Minister Ho Chen Tan (賀陳旦) told a legislative committee that this was "an issue that doesn't exist."

In response, Yeh Hsieh-long (葉協隆), an official from the Transportation Ministry reassured legislators that the ministry "cares greatly about the rights of offshore islands' residents," and that their opinions "will be enshrined" in the evaluation report.

"What the minister has promised can speak for the ministry's collective position on the matter," he said, adding that the evaluation report was "merely research work, and has no direct connection with the airport's fate."