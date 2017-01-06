Agricultural company threatens 3-day strike

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Protesting a fee hike imposed by Taipei City Government, Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co. yesterday threatened to go on a three-day strike before the Lunar New Year.

Taipei Agricultural handles produce auctions and is a key player in the local wholesale market.

The Taipei City Government had previously announced it would raise the privilege fee levied on the company for its use of wholesale market spaces, parking locations and cold storage units, from the current 10 percent to 15 percent.

Taipei Agricultural held a press conference yesterday, saying the rate hike had been sprung on them without notice or opportunity for negotiation.

Taipei City Government's proposal would greatly affect the livelihoods of Taipei Agricultural members, as it would send rent soaring by over 50 percent, the company said.

In protest, company members may go on strike for three days before the Lunar New Year, an act that could cause significant inconvenience to Taipei and New Taipei residents, a member of the Taipei Agricultural said.

The Taipei Market Administration Office responded that the company should not place profits before public welfare, stressing that the agricultural wholesale market was a public utility.

A spokesperson of Taipei Market Administration Office said the fee increase came after the government decided to invest NT$15 billion in the future to renovate and upgrade the facilities of wholesale markets currently occupied by Taipei Agricultural.

The organization should abstain from strike action, the spokesperson added, saying the fee increase was not so much damaging as it was beneficial to all parties involved.

Agriculture Council and Taipei Mayor Respond

Both the Council of Agriculture and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) responded to Taipei Agricultural's statements yesterday.

An Agriculture Council spokesperson dismissed the threat to launch a strike, saying the company would lose its reputation and purpose.

Ko also reacted to the news, saying Taipei Agricultural should cease threatening to go on strikes and that they should initiate discussions with the city if they have problems.