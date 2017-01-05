|
Fresh water
CNA
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
CNA -- Netizens rejoice as a new pond (水中央) is discovered in Tamsui. The pond allegedly rivals the beauty of the previously Yangmingshan pond which was drained last year, causing many to flock to the location to take pictures and check-in on Facebook.
.
|
