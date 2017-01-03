Talk of the town

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Tourists walk to see Takeshi Tree (金城武樹) on Brown Avenue of Chihshang Township in Taitung, Monday, Jan. 2. Over the New Year long weekend, the tree drew approximately 20,000 visitors, who packed the avenue and nearby illegal parking lots with vehicles. The tree, named after popular Taiwanese-Japanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro, became a famous tourist attraction after he shot a coffee ad film there.