Man killed trying to light a firework: police

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A man died trying to light a firework on New Year's Eve, police said Sunday.

According to the New Taipei City Police Department, the 32-year-old man, surnamed Tsai, was found dead with a head injury on the roadside around midnight on Saturday in Tamsui.

Officers found a lighter, firework shell and tube beside Tsai's body, the police said.

The tube measured approximately 60 centimeters long and 11 centimeters in diameter, and had the smell of gunpowder residue, officers said, adding that this kind of tube was typically used to light fireworks.

Officers said that some types of fireworks should not be lit using a lighter but with electronic lead wires instead.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe Tsai was killed when he got too close to the firework with the lighter.

This likely detonated the firework, causing a fatal head injury, police said.

No signs of struggle or fight were found at the scene, according to officers, who indicated that they did not believe the case was a homicide.

Further forensic investigations will be conducted, including into the source of the firework.

According to firework experts, some pyrotechnics cannot be sold to the general public; such fireworks must be lit from a distance, with electronic devices.