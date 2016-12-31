|
6 scholars win Yu Ying-shih humanistic research award
CNA
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Chang Yi-hsi (張藝曦), an associate professor at National Chiao Tung University, Liao Hsiao-ching (廖小菁), a postdoctoral fellow at Academia Sinica's Institute of History and Philology and four other young scholars won the Second Yu Ying-shih Humanistic Research Award in Taipei on Thursday.
Chang and Liao received a research grant worth NT$360,000 (US$11,138) to write a monograph and a congratulatory award.
Tu Feng-en (涂豐恩), a Ph.D. student at Harvard University, Liu Wei-chih (劉威志), a Ph.D. student at National Tsing Hua University, together with Kao Chen-huan (高震寰) and Han Cheng-hua (韓承樺), Ph.D. students at National Taiwan University, received a research grant worth NT$240,000 to write a doctoral dissertation and a congratulatory award.
The award ceremony was hosted by Academia Sinica Vice President Huang Chin-shing (黃進興) in Taipei on Thursday.
The Yu Ying-shih Humanistic Research Award was created by Yu Ying-shih (余英時), a Chinese American historian and professor emeritus at Princeton University who won the first Tang Prize in Sinology in 2014.
Three scholars received the monograph writing award and three others the doctoral dissertation writing award at the first Yu Ying-shih Humanistic Research Award last December.
|
