MRT lays out measures for New Year's Eve

TAIPEI -- Trains on Taipei's metro will run for 42 hours non-stop in light of anticipated crowds attending countdown parties near Taipei City Hall, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), which operates the system, said on Friday.

The company said the metro system will operate from 6 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Day, with the exceptions of Xiaobitan Station and Xinbeitou Station.

It urged passengers to use the three major lines (Bannan Line, Tamsui-Xinyi Line and Songshan-Xindian Line) to reach and leave the venue.

Revelers are also advised to avoid using the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations, as trains may not stop there during peak hours, it said.

Instead, the public could use nearby stops including Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Xinyi Anhe and Nanjing Sanmin stations, according to the company.

The train intervals will be an average of 2 minutes, 28 seconds on the Bannan Line throughout the traffic control period.

After 5 p.m. Saturday, train intervals on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line and Songshan-Xindian Line will be 3 minutes and 6 minutes, respectively, while for the latter, service intervals for stops between Songshan Station and Taipower Building Station will be between 3.5 and 4 minutes.

Bicycles will not be allowed on the trains from 3 p.m. Saturday, the company said.