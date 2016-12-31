|
Flag-raising 2017: a rehearsal
CNA
December 31, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
A marching band from the Taipei First Girls' High School, above, tosses guns, and a brass band from the Ministry of National Defense, right, practice during a rehearsal for a New Year's Day ceremony in front of the Presidential Office on Friday, Dec. 30. Both groups will perform at the national flag-raising ceremony, set to take place at dawn on Sunday, Jan. 1.
