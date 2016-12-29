|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
42 hours of MRT
CNA
December 29, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
Members of a performance group warn the public on Wednesday not to push while taking the Taipei Metro on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 28. The metro company is getting ready to transport a massive number of passengers to and from Taipei City Government, where a major party will be held on Dec. 31. The MRT will operate for 42 hours non-stop, though some exits (including Taipei 101 Station exit 4 and Taipei City Hall Station exits 2 and 3) will shut down after 9 or 10 p.m. Passengers are advised to use the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Station, Yongchun Station or Nanjing Sanmin Station after the countdown party.
.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Mass rally demands marriage equality
2
Electronic luggage tags slash EVA Air flight check-in time
3
Takeover could go through before Jan. 11
4
7 long holidays for private sector in 2017
5
Taiwanese AI developer Appier raises NT$620 mil.
6
7 holidays to be eliminated next year
7
Trump-Tsai call risks Beijing's ire
8
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
9
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
10
Far Eastern Air closing in on TransAsia takeover