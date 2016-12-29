42 hours of MRT

Members of a performance group warn the public on Wednesday not to push while taking the Taipei Metro on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 28. The metro company is getting ready to transport a massive number of passengers to and from Taipei City Government, where a major party will be held on Dec. 31. The MRT will operate for 42 hours non-stop, though some exits (including Taipei 101 Station exit 4 and Taipei City Hall Station exits 2 and 3) will shut down after 9 or 10 p.m. Passengers are advised to use the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall Station, Yongchun Station or Nanjing Sanmin Station after the countdown party.