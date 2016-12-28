News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

December, 28, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Pup-lic transportation

CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
Passengers ride a bus with a dog in Taipei on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Dogs will be allowed on bus 604 and bus 0 East on weekends from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 next year, the Taipei City Government's Transportation Department announced on Tuesday, as part of a plan to create a more pet-friendly environment in the nation's capital city. The two buses will pass Huashan Park (華山公園), which has an area designed especially for dogs, and the Yingfeng DogRun Area (迎風狗運動公園).
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search