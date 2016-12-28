|
Pup-lic transportation
CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
Passengers ride a bus with a dog in Taipei on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Dogs will be allowed on bus 604 and bus 0 East on weekends from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 next year, the Taipei City Government's Transportation Department announced on Tuesday, as part of a plan to create a more pet-friendly environment in the nation's capital city. The two buses will pass Huashan Park (華山公園), which has an area designed especially for dogs, and the Yingfeng DogRun Area (迎風狗運動公園).
