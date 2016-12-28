Badouzi train station to resume service Saturday

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Dubbed the train station with the most beautiful scenery in northern Taiwan, the Badouzi station on the border of New Taipei and Keelung will resume services Saturday, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.

The station overlooking the Pacific Ocean is an extension of the Haikeguan station on the 4.7-kilometer Shen'ao Line.

The first train to arrive at the Badouzi station will get there at 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, after departing from Ruifang at 10:12 a.m., according to the TRA.

To celebrate the reopening of the Badouzi station, 1,000 commemorative ticket sets will go on sale at the Ruifang station from 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the TRA said.

The ticket set, which costs NT$100, consists of one round-trip ticket between Ruifang and Badouzi and one platform ticket for use at the Badouzi station, it said.

The Shen'ao Line was initially used to transport coal but later began to also carry passengers.

It stopped carrying passengers in 1989, but resumed passenger services in January 2014 mainly to transport people to the newly-opened National Museum of Marine Science and Technology.