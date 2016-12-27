|
Taipei rolls out same-sex partnership certificates
CNA
December 27, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
TAIPEI -- The Taipei City government began Monday to issue newly implemented same-sex partnership certificates that allow same-sex couples to apply for family care leave and sign surgical or medical treatment consent forms for each other.
The certificate evolved from an official A4-sized document of a same-sex relationship that the Department of Civil Affairs of the Taipei City government began to issue June 17, 2015, when it began allowing same-sex couples to register their partnerships.
However, some people complained that the size of a document is inconvenient to carry, so it developed a "same-sex partnership certificate" that is the same size as a personal ID card, the department said.
Taipei is the second city in Taiwan to issue same-sex partnership certificates, following Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan.
According to Taipei City government statistics, since the registration of same-sex partnership was opened in Taipei last year, 272 couples had applied for registration as of the end of November.
On Monday, seven qualified couples — who must be at least 20 years old, single and have household registration in Taipei or other cooperating cities and counties such as Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Changhua County — applied for the new certificates, the city's Department of Civil Affairs said.
|
