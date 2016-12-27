Meanwhile, at the zoo

|
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yuan Zai (圓仔) picks ripe fruit from maple trees in her Taipei Zoo enclosure — something her handlers said Monday, Dec. 26 that she had been doing a lot in recent days. Yuan Zai is the first panda cub born in Taiwan, arriving in the zoo in 2013 to parents Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan thanks to artificial insemination.
