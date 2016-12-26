Chanukah marked with Taipei menorah display

The Taipei Jewish Center hosted a giant candle-lighting ceremony in Chiang Kai-shek memorial hall to celebrate the Chanukah festival, Sunday. The Hebrew word Chanukah means "dedication," and the festival celebrates the rededication of Jerusalem's holy temple following the ejection of foreign invaders from Israel. Hundreds of Jewish families who live in Taiwan attended yesterday's celebration and enjoyed Chanukah food, songs, and a traditional candle lighting ceremony.

In the second century B.C., the Seleucid Empire, based in Syria and governed by a Greek leadership, occupied Judea. The Seleucids forced the Jewish people there to adopt Greek culture, leading to a rebellion by a group known as the Maccabees, the Hebrew word for hammer.

Maccabee Rebellion

After the Maccabees liberated Judea, Jewish leaders went to light a holy candle in Jerusalem's temple, but discovered they only had a day's worth of oil.

Miraculously, the candle remained lit for eight days, becoming the basis for the eight-day Chanukah festival. Each night, one more candle is lit on a candleholder known in Hebrew as a menorah. By the eighth night, eight candles are lit.

"The history of the Maccabee rebellion is relevant to the people of Taiwan today, who have faced the threat of foreign colonization for hundreds of years" said Ross Darrell Feingold, Taipei Jewish Center chairman.

A Lot of Latkes

Since the Chanukah miracle involved oil, Chanukah delicacies include fried foods such as potato pancakes and jelly-filled doughnuts. Chocolate coins given to children reward good behavior, devotion to religious study, and encourage charitable donations.

In recent years, the global Jewish organization of Chabad, which has 3,500 outreach offices worldwide including the Taipei Jewish Center, organizes jumbo menorahs at thousands of landmark buildings and parks.

According to Rabbi Shlomi Tabib of the Taipei Jewish Center, "The key messages for Chanukah are to never be afraid to stand up for what's right, and for candles to be a beacon that transforms darkness into light so that we do good deeds for all to see. We are thankful Jewish residents of Taiwan can bring the Chanukah message to Taiwan."