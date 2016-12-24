Merry Christmas and say no to nuke food

From left to right: Kuomintang Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏), caucus whip Liao Kuo-tung (廖國棟), party Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) and Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) sing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" at Taipei Railway Station, Friday, Dec. 23, advocating for a petition demanding a referendum on whether Taiwan should lift a ban on food products from radiation-affected Japanese prefectures.(Sun Hsin Hsuan, The China Post)