Taipei mayor seeks 2nd term, sees glass half full

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- "The best way to prepare for a second term is to get every day's job done beautifully," Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Friday following his announcement to run for a reelection in 2018.

Responding to a survey indicating that 50 percent of Taipei citizens opposed his reelection, Ko said, "If half of the citizens are opposed, that means there's still half of them in favor."

The comment came after Ko announced that he intended to serve eight years as Taipei mayor, during which he would seek to "nourish culture in people's minds and propagate that across the nation."

"After eight years, I'd be 63, and that should be about the right time to retire," he joked on Friday.

Kuomintang (KMT) city councilors released a survey on Friday showing that 42.2 percent of 1,083 respondents were satisfied with Ko's performance so far, while 49.7 were unsatisfied.

More than 65 percent of respondents believed that Ko had failed in his job as mayor, giving him a grade of 55.1 out of 100 points on average.

KMT city councilors accused Ko of being "dictatorial," "arrogant" and "unrepenting," and said he had delayed the implementation of major issues addressing social issues.

Taipei City Councilor Wang Hsin-yi (王欣儀) said that Ko's administration had acted too spontaneously and hastily pushed through policies without comprehensive plans.

"(Also) he speaks way too fast and gabbles about too much nonsense," Wang said. "Sixty percent of the public expressed distaste toward this behavior."

Among those unsatisfied with Ko's tenure, the survey indicated that more than 60 percent disliked the style of Ko's leadership; 54.9 percent was unhappy with the way he handled Farglory Group's Taipei Dome, 44.8 percent unhappy with his plans that axed pensions for the elderly; 37.5 percent with his management of traffic; and 36 percent for personnel disputes within Taipei City Government.