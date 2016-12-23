Jody Chiang files suit against alleged attacker of brother

TAIPEI -- Popular singer Jody Chiang (江蕙) has filed a lawsuit against a man who allegedly attacked her brother with a steel pipe and took her hostage briefly Sunday, for burglary, assault and trespass, police said Thursday.

The suspect, identified by police as Chen Chin-piao (陳金標), 58, worked as a cleaner at the housing complex in which Jody and her brother live for about two months after he was released on parole this August after serving part of a 12-year prison term for robbery.

On Dec. 18, Chen went to the apartment of Jody's brother, 50, who is mentally disabled due to a high fever he suffered as a child, and used the pipe to assault both him and the foreign caregiver who is responsible for taking care of him.

Jody posted on her Facebook page Thursday to express appreciation to the police for their efforts in apprehending the suspect.

Jody, who lived downstairs from her brother, said that when she heard her brother wailing, she dashed to his apartment.

She said that she saw her brother, with blood all over his face, and shrieking in panic, a picture that has stuck in her mind.