On the map

December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
A model shows off Kingwaytek's "AutoKing" (樂客車聯網) software during the company's launch of its automobile-specific systems solution, Thursday, Dec. 22. The product is Taiwan's first built-in 4G network, multimedia cloud navigation system for cars. The navigation system can track real-time road traffic to map out the best travel routes for drivers.
