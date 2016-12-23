On the map

News
CNA
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
A model shows off Kingwaytek's "AutoKing" (樂客車聯網) software during the company's launch of its automobile-specific systems solution, Thursday, Dec. 22. The product is Taiwan's first built-in 4G network, multimedia cloud navigation system for cars. The navigation system can track real-time road traffic to map out the best travel routes for drivers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

