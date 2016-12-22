Breeze restaurants to extend hours on New Year's Eve

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Some restaurants at Breeze's malls in Taipei's Xinyi district are extending their business hours on New Year's Eve to allow customers to enjoy the annual Taipei 101 fireworks display while dining, according to the company's management.

Six restaurants in Breeze Song Gao and Breeze Xinyi will extend their business hours until after midnight on New Year's Eve, and each will also offer special promotions.

At Breeze Song Gao's restaurants on the third and fourth floors, special set dinners will be available at NT$999 for a single set, NT$2,010 for two sets and NT$3,920 for four sets. The ice cream shop on the first floor offers a dessert set for NT$330.

The Japanese restaurant on the 45th floor of Breeze Xinyi will employ a DJ to entertain its customers on New Year's Eve. The restaurant's special New Year's set dinner is priced at NT$5,000 per person. Restaurants on the 45th and 47th floors of Breeze Xinyi will also extend their hours for the night.

Aside from the restaurants, other businesses located in the malls will maintain usual hours on New Year's Eve, Breeze said.