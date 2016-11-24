Iconic Chien-Cheng Circle is now history

TAIPEI, Taiwan- Demolition crews on Thursday began taking apart Chien-Cheng Circle (建成圓環), a circular building that was once a bustling food market in Taipei's Datong District.

"History continues to march forward and some things are relegated to memories — that's just the way it is," Mayor Ko Wen-je said at a press conference for the 2017 Summer Universiade.

Ko said the land would become a public park. Efforts to find a suitable use for the circular building, which was renovated under former Mayor Ma Ying-jeou's administration, were unsuccessful.

Ko on Thursday said Ma's efforts to revitalize Chien-Cheng Circle "not without effort, but strange."

Chien-Cheng Circle began as a fish pond in the early 20th century and saw its heyday in the booming 1960s and '70s, when it hosted about 200 booths serving Taiwanese night market food.

The structure suffered a gradual decline following fires in 1993 and 1999.