Suspect hospitalized in New Taipei gunfight

By Peter Chang--A man allegedly shot at two police officers who approached him while he was inside a parked vehicle in New Taipei City on Tuesday.

According to a police report, the police officers, surnamed Lin and Cheng, respectively, were on patrol Tuesday morning when they saw a car parked in the middle of the road in front of Yongan Metro Station with its hood popped, apparently getting a jump start from a taxi.

When the officers approached the vehicle, the front seat passenger fired at Lin without warning, injuring his left hand.

Cheng returned two shots, wounding the gunman in the right abdomen.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot. An ambulance rushed the injured shooter, a man in his 60s, to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition as of press time.

Anping Police Precinct Chief Liao, Wei Cheng said that police were in pursuit of the driver. The suspect in custody is still under investigation and has yet to be identified.