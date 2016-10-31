News
A treat, please

CNA
October 31, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A dog wears a Halloween costume in Taipei on Sunday, Oct. 30. A costume party was held yesterday in Neihu's Dahu Park, with locals dressing up their best friends to observe Halloween. Activities were held during the gathering, including a race for dogs with a leg length of 15 centimeters or less. The event saw breeds including dachshunds, Chihuahuas and Welsh Corgis dashing for the title.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A dog wears a Halloween costume in Taipei on Sunday, Oct. 30. A costume party was held yesterday in Neihu's Dahu Park, with locals dressing up their best friends to observe Halloween. Activities were held during the gathering, including a race for dogs with a leg length of 15 centimeters or less. (CNA)

