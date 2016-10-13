News
Over the edge

CNA
October 13, 2016, 12:09 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This photo provided by New Taipei City's fire department shows an overturned crane truck which had fallen to the ground from a light rail overpass being constructed in Tamsui, Wednesday, Oct. 12. Two massive concrete beams forming the support of the light rail system's tracks collapsed and fell to the ground together with the truck, whose driver suffered from bone fractures in an arm and a leg, firefighters said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This photo provided by New Taipei City's fire department shows an overturned crane truck which had fallen to the ground from a light rail overpass being constructed in Tamsui, Wednesday, Oct. 12. (CNA)

