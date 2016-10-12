Charges against water park executives dropped

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all charges against the chairman of the Formosa Fun Coast water park over an explosion of colored powder that left 15 dead and hundreds injured last June.

Criminal charges against eight people connected to the blast were dismissed Tuesday morning.

The eight included three Formosa Fun Coast executives: chairman Chen Po-ting, general manager Chen Hui-ying and administrative director Lin Yu-fen.

The manager and four employees of Juipo International Marketing Co., the company that leased space at the park to hold the color powder party, also saw the charges against them dismissed. Those dismissed of charges included two junior workers responsible for blowing the color powder from the stage into the crowd.

Prosecutors said that Chen could not be indicted because he was only in charge of the company's general operations and was not involved in the planning of the event.

In April, a high court asked the Shihlin District Prosecutors' Office to reexamine its decision not to prosecute the same eight individuals earlier in the year.

The only person indicted and convicted in the aftermath of the blast was Play Color Co. Manager Lu Chung-chi, the host of the event.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison. The case is still under review by an appeals court.

New Taipei City Government Legal Affairs Department Commissioner Huang Yi-teng said that "the decision is regrettable."

"How responsibility for the fiery explosion can be placed solely on the host and not on the company that provided the space is a question that I am also eager to see answered.

"All we know now is that Chen will not be indicted, but as for why and on what grounds the decision was made, we will have to wait until the official document is released," he said.

Deputy Mayor Hou You-yi said, "If victims' families wish to appeal the decision, the city government will provide full support.

"We will always stand with the families and defend their rights."

'Worst ever' Mass Injury

Videos released by victims at the party showed a series of explosions in midair, which then expanded into a fireball on the stage, which engulfed the party.

Approximately 1,000 people were gathered around the stage at the time of the incident.

Nearly 500 people were injured, with more than 200 severely burned. Fifteen victims died in the hospital following medical treatment.

New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu called the event the "worst incident of mass injury (ever) in the city."

Then-Premier Mao Chi-kuo announced a ban on color powder events for the duration of the investigation. Since then, no color powder events have been held in Taiwan.