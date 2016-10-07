TAITRONICS puts smart technology in spotlight

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei International Electronics Show (TAITRONICS) opened Thursday, featuring cutting-edge technologies in the field of the internet of things (IoT), which includes smart home, smart machinery, robotics applications and more.

In addition to showcasing traditional electronics, this year's TAITRONICS is offering four all-new exhibition areas: medical care, smart manufacturing, new ventures and robotics and unmanned vehicles. Together, they mirror the theme of the show this year: "smart technology, innovative application."

Held Oct. 6-9 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, the show will feature firms that make up the bulk of Taiwan's electronics supply chain.

The theme pavilions showcase green and smart living, the IoT, wearable applications and more, with drones and virtual reality gaming as marquee attractions.

Deputy Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said in Thursday's opening ceremony that governments around the world saw IoT as a pivotal player in their projects to transform and upgrade industry.

That is why IoT was a major highlight at TAITRONICS this year, Shen said.

Collaboration between

Taiwan and India

The diversity of exhibitors represented at the show is particularly notable, with India being the partner country in this year's show. Its national pavilion features "Make in India" products, and the number of booths jumped 45 percent from a year ago, according to the event's organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

"Through this platform (of TAITRONICS), we hope to enhance technical expertise exchange and industrial cooperation between Taiwan and India," TAITRA Chairman Francis Liang (梁國新) said.

Aruna Sundararajan, secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said in her opening address that over the past few years, India had "engaged constructively" with Taiwanese companies.

This relationship is due partly to government efforts, but is also driven by industry, firms and the people from both sides, she said.

Sundararajan said her mission at TAITRONICS was to ensure that Indian companies were committed to supporting and providing a welcoming environment for each and every Taiwanese partner.

Japan is another major exhibitor country at this year's TAITRONICS, with officials from the Akita Prefecture government presenting a showcase of high-end technological solutions.

By and large, China is still the largest exhibitor country, TAITRA noted.

Forums to Drive Conversation

A series of forums is also taking place at the venue to discuss the industry's hot-button issues.

Thursday's agenda featured the "Cross-Strait Smart City Forum" and "Investor Roundtable: Experience and Success Stories in Indian Electronics Sector," which was attended by semiconductor giant MediaTek Inc. (聯發科) Chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介).

Forums scheduled for Friday include "Applications and Opportunities in Smart Living," "India's Business and Investment Opportunities in the Electronics Sector" and "2016 Turnkey Solutions & International Market Development Forum."

Luo Huai-jia (羅懷家), deputy secretary-general of event co-organizer Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, said that as Taiwan strives to transform and upgrade the local industry, the "smart" concept is critical.

More smart home and robotics applications will drive growth for Taiwan's electronics part and component sector, Luo said.