Soaring rents push out shops in east Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Growing storefront rents on THE busy Section 4 of Zhongxiao East Road have driven more businesses away, as they move to cheaper commercial areas like Ximending and Xinyi District, according to London-based real estate consultancy DTRE.

Dotted with boutique shops and characterized by heavy foot traffic, coveted storefronts on Zhongxiao East Road command rents that seldom decline. But the slow economy has made it harder for businesses to fork out the rent. As a result, East District is not necessarily the No. 1 choice for brand names and luxury stores to establish a presence.

Some merchants have relocated to less expensive store spaces in alleys, on second and third floors, or alternatively, in other commercial districts like Ximending and Xinyi District, according to a Central News Agency report.

DTRE analyst Wu Meng-hsuan (吳孟璇) said that as shopper flow in east Taipei dwindles, the area is becoming less attractive for businesses to open stores. Due to a growing number of store vacancies, the area then attracts fewer shoppers, creating cycle that discourages development.

Nevertheless, rents may not come down anytime soon. This is because property owners in this district are not strapped for cash, since they acquired their properties early on, Wu said. They take high rent and higher return on investment for granted. Also, few are willing to "sabotage the market price," she said.

There are even landlords who have tried to hike rent, prompting tenants to relocate. With decreasing sales, fewer businesses can afford the high rents in East District, Wu added.

Rental Price Hits New Record in Eastern Taipei

August transaction data released by the Taipei Government shows a monthly NT$750,000 rental record in East District. The NT$27,000 per ping average for a storefront set a new record for 2016.

Government data shows that rent in the most sought-after locations in East District rose above the average by as much as NT$20,000 per ping.

However, the exceedingly high rate along with falling tourist traffic from China and Japan has deterred global brands from setting up local stores. For example, Japanese ramen chain Ichiran and Swedish clothing retailer H&M have reportedly halted expansion plans because of higher-than-expected rental costs.

The vacancy rate has reached 10 percent in East District, much higher than Ximending's 0.5 percent and Xinyi District's 2 percent.

According to Wu, monthly rent in East District ranges between NT$16,000 and NT$25,000 per ping (3.3 square meters). The number ranges from NT$20,000 to NT$30,000 in Ximending and NT$20,000 to NT$25,000 in Xinyi District.