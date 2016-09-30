|
International Edition
Friday
September, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Wenhu Line disruption
CNA
September 30, 2016, 12:18 am TWN
Trains move along the MRT's Wenhu Line (Brown Line) on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tire damage partially disrupted service later in the day. Service intervals between Wende and Huzhou Stations ran as long as 12 minutes. Service intervals ran about 4 minutes for most other stations. Repairs were still ongoing on Thursday night. Taipei Metro advised that commuters take buses during rush hour.
.
|