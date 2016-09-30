News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

September, 30, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Wenhu Line disruption

CNA
September 30, 2016, 12:18 am TWN
Trains move along the MRT's Wenhu Line (Brown Line) on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tire damage partially disrupted service later in the day. Service intervals between Wende and Huzhou Stations ran as long as 12 minutes. Service intervals ran about 4 minutes for most other stations. Repairs were still ongoing on Thursday night. Taipei Metro advised that commuters take buses during rush hour.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
 Over NT$1.3 bil. in typhoon losses for agricultural sector 
Trains move along the MRT's Wenhu Line (Brown Line) on Thursday, Sept. 29. Tire damage partially disrupted service later in the day. (CNA)

Enlarge Photo
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search