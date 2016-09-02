Government 'looks to end contract'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taipei City government has reportedly initiated procedures to terminate its contract with Taipei Dome contractor Farglory Group (遠雄集團), amid a conflict that has heavily dented Mayor Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) approval ratings.

With only a week remaining before a Sept. 8 deadline imposed by City Hall for Farglory to submit an updated construction plan, a local newspaper reported on Thursday, Sept. 1, that officials are preparing to terminate the build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract for the arena.

According to the Chinese-language Apple Daily, Farglory presented the city government with a 114-page improvement plan Tuesday, replete with updated safety measures, but city officials remained unconvinced.

City government officials described the plan's content as "largely the same as before," saying the firm had showed no signs of compromise and had even failed to include draft drawings.

Taipei's Department of Urban Development Commissioner Lin Jou-min (林洲民) told the paper that they were still awaiting an improved plan that meets the safety criteria set out by the City Hall.

According to the Central News Agency (CNA), Taipei City Government spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明) confirmed the Department of Urban Development had received Farglory's latest construction plan on Tuesday.

However, Lin said the firm had not offered any concrete plans for an improved evacuation space. The Taipei City Government previously argued the open space surrounding the Dome complex was insufficiently large to handle an emergency evacuation of the venue.

Lin said Farglory Chairman Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄) had met with Ko Wen-je at City Hall two weeks ago, but the parties had failed to reach a compromise.

Farglory spokesman Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) said he was positive about the meeting, despite the lingering disagreements over how to proceed.

"Though no decisions were reached in the meeting, Chao has shown sincerity in his desire to solve the disputes and a willingness to speak with officials" the spokesman said.

Taipei City's Requests Unfeasible: Farglory

Yang said the 114-page plan Farglory proposed to the city government was based on a consensus the firm reached with Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基).

The Farglory spokesman said the report included financial equations that prove the city government's proposals are unfeasible.

Yang said the complex would be unable to generate the revenue required to pay back the cost of construction, adding: "If the city government continues to think that (Taipei Dome) will be worth more than NT$100 billion, then they can buy it back to run it themselves."