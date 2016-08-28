AIRPORT MRT : Gov't gives go-ahead despite missed targets

The mass rapid transit (MRT) line linking Taipei and the Taoyuan airport has seen major improvements in safety and stability, but initial runs of its trains will not be as fast as intended, a government committee diagnosing the problematic transport project said Saturday.

The committee gave the greenlight for the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport MRT line to start working toward commercial operation, but it did not set a timeline for public availability.

Despite marked improvements in stability and safety, the trains have yet to reach their speed targets.

Therefore, they will run at an interval of 12 minutes at peak hours during initial operation rather than the 10 minutes designated in the contract with the system builder, the committee said. Off-peak runs will be scheduled at an interval of 15 minutes, the committee said as it presented the conclusions of its investigation.

The MRT has been beset by various system and mechanical problems, missing the deadline for commercial operations for the sixth time in March this year. The Transport Ministry declined to set a new target date when announcing the sixth delay.

After taking office in May, Transport Minister Ho Chen Tan formed a committee of experts to diagnose the problems of the airport MRT.

Chiang Yao-chung, head of the diagnosing committee, said the Taoyuan Metro Company, which will run the airport MRT, had already confirmed the initial train schedules and begun trial runs.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, responding to the committee's findings and suggestions, said that the top priority for the system was to make sure it was safe, stable and able to start commercial runs as soon as possible.

Cheng, whose government oversees the Taoyuan Metro Company, said the committee had determined that there were no major concerns for the system's safety, and it was 98-percent stable.

It will not open to the public until stability reaches 99 percent, Cheng said.

But the mayor said no concessions would be made on the terms set in the contract with the system constructor, despite the committee's suggestion to run the trains at intervals less frequent than initially planned.

Cheng said the system's commercial operations would start before the Bureau of High Speed Rail made its final inspections and formally took delivery of the system.

The bureau, a body of the Transport Ministry, has been overseeing the construction of the airport MRT.

The airport MRT will have to have the operational capability stipulated in the contract, the mayor said, adding the Taoyuan Metro Company will schedule initial runs according to actual demands.