Farglory to resume partial work: court

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Supreme Administrative Court ruled Thursday that contractor Farglory Group could resume partial construction on the beleaguered Taipei Dome sports arena.

The court's ruling would enable Farglory to resume construction on portions of the dome that are vulnerable to collapse or pose a safety hazard to the public. Farglory and the Taipei City Government must negotiate over specific areas where construction will resume, the court said, according to the Central News Agency. Farglory expressed support for the ruling, pointing out that discourse over the dome had "returned to professionalism" as a result of the decision.

According to a statement released by the firm, Farglory will continue to abide by "its original plans" and the ruling.

The Taipei City Government said it respected the ruling and would begin talks with Farglory over construction details.

The city government stands by its previous position that Farglory must abide by the Building Act Article 63 and Taipei City's building laws to protect public safety, according to local media. The city government recommended that Farglory notify authorities before commencing work, local media reported.

The firm applied in June to the Taipei High Administrative Court to withdraw the city government's May 2015 order to halt construction, saying that prolonged construction delays could cause safety problems.

The Taipei High Administrative Court rejected Farglory's application to lift the construction suspension on the Taipei Dome in early August, only permitting Farglory to carry out work that is necessary to prevent safety risks.

The decision was viewed by critics as a green light for Farglory to "partially resume work."

On Thursday, The Taipei City Government defended their appeal of an earlier Taipei High Administrative Court decision over the dome.

In the appeal, they alleged that the High Administrative Court had failed to specify which areas construction was permitted to take place, implying that Farglory may exploit the ruling and commence work on the entire arena.

The Taipei City Government will continue to demand that Farglory provide plans to improve construction safety, officials said in a statement.