Gov't confirms bird flu kills 3,000 turkeys on Tainan farm

The China Post news staff with CNA -- Health officials yesterday confirmed an outbreak of bird flu that had wiped out 3,000 turkeys over three days on a farm in Greater Tainan.

Tainan Mayor William Lai, in a video conference with new Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢), deliberated containment strategies for the fast-spreading epidemic.

New measures announced afterward include a ban on live animal slaughter at markets to reduce the risk of further spreading.

Disease and health officials said that between Feb. 7 and Feb. 9, over 3,000 out of 3,900 turkeys at a Tainan farm had died from the highly pathogenic H5N2 and H5N6 avian flu virus.

The Tainan government said it was monitoring the health of 16 people who came into contact with the infected birds.

A day earlier, animal quarantine authorities on Saturday destroyed 3,787 slaughtered ducks from Hualien County after they were confirmed as being infected with avian influenza virus.

The ducks came from a farm that neighbored a goose farm confirmed on Feb. 5 to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus.The slaughtered birds were intercepted at a slaughterhouse in Yilan County one day after the bird flu case was confirmed.

The results of tests released on Saturday indicated that the slaughtered ducks were infected with the H5N6 and H5N2 viruses.