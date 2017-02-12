A jolt on Lantern Festival South hit by magnitude 5.6 quake on a day of celebration across Taiwan

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocked Tainan early Saturday, sending the southern city's traumatized residents fearing a repeat of last year's deadly temblor that took 117 lives.

This time, no major damage or casualties were reported, but two people were arrested for allegedly spreading rumors that a building was toppled by the latest quake, police said.

The latest quake, which hit at 1:12 a.m., shortly after Lantern Festival arrived, sent many residents of the city fleeing their homes, including survivors who reportedly escaped death from the collapse of the Weiguan Jinlong building where 115 people were killed in last year's 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

Many traumatized citizens of Tainan — which last week just marked the anniversary of the Feb. 6, 2016 quake — were too worried to go back to sleep and stayed awake for the rest of the night, some local media reports said.

Their fears were heightened at one point when pictures of a toppled building were circulated on social media, with claims that it was the result of the earthquake.

It later turned out that the pictures were of one of the buildings that crumbled last year.

"This is absolutely untrue," Tainan Mayor William Lai said in regard to the pictures.

The mayor said he had ordered police to trace the sources of the rumors and have them arrested.

Police arrested two people later in the afternoon — a 29-year-old man and a female minor identified as the sources of the rumors.

"One suspect spread false information on Facebook, and another suspect on Line. After being summoned, they claimed they were trying to remind the public to be on alert for earthquakes," police officer Lin Yu-chih (林郁誌) said.

As of press time, it was not known what charges police would bring against the suspects.