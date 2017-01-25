New year, new family

|
CNA January 25, 2017
CNA -- Lin Huang-wen (連晃汶), left and his wife, Chen Shu-yi (陳淑怡) pose for a photo at the reunion dinner for the residents of the Weiguan Jinlong Building, which collapsed after an earthquake hit south Taiwan on Feb.6, 2016, at the original site of the building in Tainan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lin and Chen, who lost both of their sons in the earthquake, are determined to re-build their family. Despite having received a ligation procedure in the past, Chen underwent artificial insemination and gave birth to a daughter in December.
