News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

January, 25, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

New year, new family
CNA  January 25, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- Lin Huang-wen (連晃汶), left and his wife, Chen Shu-yi (陳淑怡) pose for a photo at the reunion dinner for the residents of the Weiguan Jinlong Building, which collapsed after an earthquake hit south Taiwan on Feb.6, 2016, at the original site of the building in Tainan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Lin and Chen, who lost both of their sons in the earthquake, are determined to re-build their family. Despite having received a ligation procedure in the past, Chen underwent artificial insemination and gave birth to a daughter in December.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search