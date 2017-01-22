Newborn abandoned in Tainan alley

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A newborn boy was found alive on Saturday after being left overnight in an alley near Fort Zeelandia in Tainan.

"He was found naked and his body temperature was very low," said Huang Po-hsun (黃柏巽) of Tainan City Government's Fire Bureau (安平消防隊).

The infant was sent to a local hospital for emergency treatment and is in stable condition as of press time.

'Thought it was a cat'

Police in Greater Tainan's Anping District (安平區) said they received a call at 8 a.m. Saturday from a man surnamed Liu, who said he found an abandoned baby near his home.

Liu said he had heard a faint but persistent cry around 4 a.m. Saturday but had not left the house to investigate.

"I thought it was a cat and came out only around 7 a.m. and saw him then," he said.

Liu said he had followed the sound into an alley and found a newborn with an umbilical cord still attached. He was unclothed and wrapped only in a green bath towel, Liu said.

The baby, who had hypothermia, was rushed to a hospital for emergency care.

Taiwan saw its coldest day of winter on Saturday, with apparent temperature in Tainan dropping to as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

Mother Found

Police said late Saturday that they had identified the person who discarded the baby and that she may face criminal charges.

The suspect, a 25-year-old woman surnamed Wu, was not available for comment.

The suspect's mother said her daughter — who lived in Taichung and had recently returned for a visit — had borne the child out of wedlock.

Believed Stillborn

According to the suspect's mother, the suspect had believed the baby was stillborn as it did not cry immediately after birth.

Police said that Wu could face criminal charges and that her case would be turned over to the city's social welfare authorities.