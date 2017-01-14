Tainan Mayor Lai 'would have good shot in New Taipei'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Poll results released Friday revealed Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) would have a strong chance of victory should he shift his aspirations north and run in New Taipei's 2018 mayoral race.

The survey by local news site My Formosa, which ranked six possible candidates from three parties, gave Lai a 47.6 percent chance of winning, putting him behind only incumbent New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) at 50 percent.

However, if pitted against each other, the poll projected that Lai would win with 43.8 percent of votes over Hou's 36.6 percent.

Lai himself has shown no signs that he intends to leave his current post early to seek a bid in New Taipei, and has issued multiple statements emphasizing the importance of his incumbent position.

Several Tainan City Government officials have also said that Lai continues to encourage city government employees to do their best in the last two years of his second and final term as mayor.

Ex-Premier Rules Out Taipei Mayoral Bid

Former Premier Simon Chang (張善政), who incumbent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said would be his most difficult re-election opponent, said Friday he would not be running for the job during next year's local elections.

Chang said that not only was his wife unsupportive of the idea, but that his son, who is currently residing in the United States, had "warned" him not to run.

Down south, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) has become a popular choice to succeed Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊).

In a Facebook message Friday, Kuan said that while she was aware of polls showing her to be a likeable candidate, she also knew other surveys had found otherwise and favored her DPP colleague, Legislator Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁).

Kuan added that while she had not been officially approached by her party nor constituents to run, she was open to the idea.