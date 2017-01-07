US-born priest granted ROC citizenship

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A U.S.-born Catholic priest who has dedicated the past 54 years of his life to helping the island's mentally-disabled children has been granted Taiwanese citizenship.

"I have waited for this card for 54 years," Father Brendan O'Connell, who is also known by his Chinese name "甘惠忠" (Gan Hui-chung), said after he received his national identification card and household registration certificate from Premier Lin Chuan (林全) on Friday.

Significant Contribution

Premier Lin approved O'Connell's nationality application on Dec. 28, 2016, making the priest the first foreign national to be granted nationality without first renouncing citizenship of his home country.

The granting of citizenship to O'Connell was made possible by an amendment to the Nationality Act ratified by the Legislative Yuan late last year.

The amendment allows those who have made a "significant contribution to Taiwan" to be naturalized without having to abandon citizenship of another country.

'Long live Taiwan!'

"I have long recognized myself as a Taiwanese. I love Taiwan very much because the Taiwanese people love me ... I hope to live in Taiwan until I reach 100. Long live Taiwan!" the veteran priest said as he sat beside Lin and Tainan City Mayor William Lai (賴清德) at a ceremony marking the receipt of his citizenship documents.

"I would like to thank the government for helping me realize my dream of becoming a Taiwanese citizen. Taiwan is my home, and I love it here very much ... I hope to be buried here so I can stay in Taiwan forever," he added.

Dedicated to Education

During his time in Taiwan, O'Connell has served at a number of institutes dedicated to the education of mentally-disabled children.

He arrived on the island in 1963, first serving as a priest in Tai'an Township, Miaoli County, before becoming director of the St. Raphael Opportunity Center in Tainan in 1976.

He later founded St. Teresa Opportunity Center in 1988 and Bethlehem Foundation in 1996, both in the city.