'Taiwan's tallest owl'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This 7-meter-tall owl statue, photographed on Thursday, Dec. 29, sits on Qigu's Salt Mountain in Tainan. Billed as Taiwan's tallest owl, the statue is animated by light-up eyes powered by solar panels. Salt Mountain is known for playing host to a rotating selection of larger-than-life statues. The latest piece will be perched at the top of the mountain through the end of February.