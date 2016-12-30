|
'Taiwan's tallest owl'
CNA
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- This 7-meter-tall owl statue, photographed on Thursday, Dec. 29, sits on Qigu's Salt Mountain in Tainan. Billed as Taiwan's tallest owl, the statue is animated by light-up eyes powered by solar panels. Salt Mountain is known for playing host to a rotating selection of larger-than-life statues. The latest piece will be perched at the top of the mountain through the end of February.
