Strangled to death

A suspect in a murder case surnamed Liang (梁) is escorted by police officers in Tainan on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A woman was found dead on the roadside in Tainan on Monday afternoon with a plastic bag covering her head, according to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office. Prosecutors tracked down the suspect based on the time and date of a receipt found on the victim's body. According to prosecutors, Liang said that he "accidentally" strangled his girlfriend to death after she mocked him for not lending her money.