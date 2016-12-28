|
Strangled to death
CNA
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
A suspect in a murder case surnamed Liang (梁) is escorted by police officers in Tainan on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A woman was found dead on the roadside in Tainan on Monday afternoon with a plastic bag covering her head, according to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office. Prosecutors tracked down the suspect based on the time and date of a receipt found on the victim's body. According to prosecutors, Liang said that he "accidentally" strangled his girlfriend to death after she mocked him for not lending her money.
