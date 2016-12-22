News
Road trip

CNA
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
A four-year-old boy drives his electric car as an officer watches inside a police station in Tainan, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The boy had driven for almost two kilometers along a road in the southern city before being stopped by a passerby and taken to the police station. The boy told police he was driving to the McDonald's. His parents, who were asleep when he left home, later came to take him home.
