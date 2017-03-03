|
Round the Island: Thief gets unlucky with lottery
|
By Enru Lin and Shane Rothery, The China Post March 3, 2017, 11:08 pm TWN
|
Round the Island is a weekly roundup of news you can't use from every nook, cranny, crook and granny on this beautiful rock.
TAICHUNG: Unlucky lottery
A man had a rough day last month, learning both that his lottery numbers didn't pay out and that crime doesn't pay.
A Taichung man surnamed Chao made a morning visit to a local convenience store after he'd apparently found the cash to buy a lotto ticket but couldn't scrape together the NT$15 for a China Post to see what numbers were picked.
Fancying himself light-fingered, Chao waited for the opportune moment and surreptitiously ripped the figures from a newspaper before slipping away.
And he would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for an unhappy customer.
The news consumer cried foul after buying the same paper and finding the lottery numbers missing. The shop clerk called the boys in blue, who examined surveillance footage and soon had Chao in cuffs.
The 58-year-old told precinct police he had resorted to the rip-and-run after forgetting his wallet, and said he couldn't believe he'd been discovered. He'll be prosecuted for theft in accordance with the law, NOWNews reports.
TAINAN: The truth about traffic
GPS manufacturer TomTom analyzed its data points accumulated over nine years to determine its list of cities with the most congestion in the world, and one Taiwanese city cracked the top 10.
You might have guessed that, but which city it was might surprise. No. 9 on the list wasn't the most populous New Taipei
or most dense Taipei, but rather little old Tainan.
|
