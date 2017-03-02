Court orders Formosa to curb coal burning

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taichung High Administrative Court on Wednesday upheld Yunlin County Government's order for Formosa Petrochemical Group to curb coal burning.

The court stated that the Sixth Naphtha Refinery — a petrochemical complex run by Formosa Petrochemical Group's subsidiary Formosa Petrochemical Corporation — must reduce the amount of coal used for generating electricity by 22 percent, starting this year.

The ruling can be appealed.

The court cut the effective period of Formosa Petrochemical Corporation's operation licenses from five to two years.In other words, the Formosa Petrochemical Corporation must apply for a new license every two years in the future. The petrochemical giant must also pay a NT$1 billion air pollution fee to the government, the total amount in fees that the company evaded between 2010 and 2013, according to the court.

Firm Decries Ruling

Two years ago, the petrochemical firm had requested an extension on five of its licenses, all of which expired this year.

Instead of extending the licenses for another five years, the Yunlin County Government's environmental department approved only two years, while demanding that the amount of coal burned be cut by 22 percent each year.

The company took the case to court last year, appealing the local government's decision and claiming that the emissions released

from its factories were well within legal standards.

According to the firm, the 22 percent cut to coal burning would cause serious electricity shortage, especially during the summer when demand is high.

Chen Wen-yang (陳文仰), deputy director of the Sixth Naphtha Refinery in Mailiao Township, on Wednesday accused the government of targeting the complex for punishment when "industrial emissions only accounted for 2 percent of the total amount of PM2.5 in the air, whereas vehicles and motorcycles contributed 36 percent."

In response, Yunlin's Environmental Protection Bureau's Director-General Lin Chang-chao (林長造) cited the Air Pollution Control Act, saying that Yunlin was a Class 3 control region.

This means the local government is authorized to restrain a company's air pollution emissions level even if its current emissions are within legal standards, Lin said.

As for the firm's other three licenses that will expire by year's end, Lin said evaluation of renewal applications had not yet begun.

The decision will be based on what is best for residents' health, Lin said.

Addressing that possibility of an electricity shortage, Taiwan Power Company spokesman Lin De-fu (林德福) said on Wednesday that the 22 percent deduction would have "little impact" on overall generating capacity.

On average, the Formosa Petrochemical Corporation sells an average of 240 million kWh to the Taipower every year.

The order to cut coal burning by 22 percent would result in 50 million kWh less electricity.