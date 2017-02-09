Taichung launches Matsu tourism festival

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Taichung City Government has been organizing a series events and performances as parts of the 2017 Mazu International Tourism Festival.

The festival is an annual celebration which features various local temples and the arts of their architecture and interior decorations to honor the popular local goddess Matsu.

The series of events, aptly named the "Beauty of Century-Old Temples," started on Jan. 31 and will go on until May 20. The celebrations are held in 12-century-old temples in the greater city area.

Yesterday, the theme for the celebration centered around the "Arrival of Matsu."

A spokesperson for the bureau said that Matsu worship is as one of the biggest parts of Taiwan's belief system and that as this was the 19th consecutive year the city had organized a Matsu-related event. He said that Taichung also organized various arts events in hopes of reintroducing the famous deity to younger generations.

He added that the annual celebration grew bigger every year, with over a million attendees recorded last year.

The bureau's Director General Wang Chih-cheng (王志誠) also addressed the nation's belief in the deity, stating that Taiwan remains committed to worshipping the goddess through various legends, which was why old temples honoring Matsu could be found by the ocean and in the mountains.

Between Jan. 31 and May 20, Wang said, 36 groups of performers would tour the twelve featured temples. Local celebrations and art related to Matsu would also be available during the celebration.

Wang implored the attendance of young people to the celebration, as the events serve as both entertainment and a mean of knowledge transfer from generation to generation.