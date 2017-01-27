Fake NT$50 coin factory found in Taichung

Police arrested a suspect in Taichung earlier this month on charges of manufacturing a large number of NT$50 coins in a clandestine factory, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB, 刑事局) announced.

CIB said they had been investigating the case for several months after receiving complaints from local business owners that they had been given many counterfeit NT$50 coins.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of a man surnamed Hung who lived at Taichung's Wufeng District (霧峰區) ostensibly as a goose farmer, the CIB said.

Police raided his counterfeit coin factory on his goose farm on Jan. 11 and located more than 2,000 fake NT$50 coins. They also found another 140 kilograms of copper sheets, the raw material needed to produce NT$ 50 dollar coins.

Police later sent the fake coins to the Central Bank for inspection and found that the counterfeits were almost identical to the real thing, but people could still identify them if they looked carefully.

The counterfeits could be identified based on their poorly defined inscriptions, the CIB said.

The CIB called on nationals to go to the Central Bank's website at www.currency.cbc.gov.tw/a3/a3_index3.htm to learn how to differentiate fake coins from genuine ones.