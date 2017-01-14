Crime ring busted in Taichung after stealing NT$100 mil. worth of power

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Agency Against Corruption (AAC) said Friday it had busted an electricity theft ring in Taichung that allegedly helped night clubs and restaurants steal NT$100 million worth of power over four years.

AAC agents in Central Taiwan stumbled onto the ring, headed by two men both surnamed Wu, in 2014 while investigating disciplinary issues in state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

Over 150 investigation agents and police raided the residences of members of the ring and associated large-scale night clubs and restaurants in Taichung on Tuesday and Thursday, agency said.

The two ringleaders were arrested and held incommunicado for violating the Electricity Act, according to the Taichung District Prosecutors' Office.

Another 50 accomplices were released after being questioned, it said.

The two men previously worked as Taipower contractors, authorities said. They allegedly helped as many as 11 night clubs, restaurants, swimming pools and other companies steal power by making electricity meters run backwards for the past four years, prosecutors said.

The companies would then allegedly share the money saved with the two men.

Prosecutors said that Taipower could move to retrieve the due charges on the stolen power from the commercial establishments.

They added that they would look further into the case to see whether any other accomplices were involved.