Man arrested for alleged rape of Indonesian domestic worker

The Taichung police yesterday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an Indonesian caregiver working in his home.

The 58-year-old man, surnamed Hsieh, had been missing since the news first broke last week. He was loitering in Taichung's Dali District when the police spotted him at 2 a.m.

The alleged victim has used her cellphone to secretly record her employer assaulting her. The woman later uploaded the video to YouTube in order to seek help.

Hsieh immediately went missing after the video went public on Thursday, Sept. 8. The police began searching for him the following day. Hsieh, who has confessed to the crime, was detained by prosecutors on the grounds that he posed a flight risk

The 31-year-old caregiver arrived in Taiwan last December. She began caring for Hsieh's father, who is in his 90s, in January.

Two videos showing Hsieh assaulting the caregiver were sent to her translator on Aug. 6 and Sept. 1. Despite the translator's suggestion, the caregiver was reluctant to report the incident to the police.

However, the video was uncovered by a media outlet in Indonesia on Sept. 8, creating national outcry. The caregiver's labor brokerage transferred her from Hsieh's home on Friday and found her a new employer. The incident was then reported to the Labor Affairs Bureau of Taichung City.

After obtaining the recorded video and conducting interviews with the victim, prosecutors appeared to have gathered enough evidence to press charges against Hsieh.

A Need to Safeguard Rights

Labor activists pointed out that foreign laborers are made particularly vulnerable if their passport, smartphone or bank book are seized by their employers, and there may be a number of unreported cases similar to this one.

They recommended that migrant workers document their work surroundings with their smartphones as a strategy for self-protection. Responding to the claim, the Workforce Development Agency (勞動力發展署) said the law does not permit withholding these items without consent, and that employer violators are subject to a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 for doing so. They may also be barred from all future hiring.

Foreign laborers who feel they have been victimized may dial 1955 for help. For concerns relating to personal safety, the line will be switched to the police. The hotline is available in Indonesian, Thai and Philippine languages.

Vice President Comments

In a mass prayer held at Hsinchu Diocese, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) voiced support for Taiwan's immigrant workers and foreign laborers, promising to safeguard human rights and improve their work environments.

Chen expressed his deep appreciation for what foreigner laborers had done to aid Taiwan's economic development.

Taiwan has a culturally diverse society, comprised of different people of different religions, Chen wrote on Facebook, adding that this is what makes Taiwan special.