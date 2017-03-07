|
Meals for seniors, coming right up
CNA March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
CNA -- A delivery person takes food up to residents in Dawu Village, some 1,000 meters above sea level, in the mountainous Wutai Township, Monday, March 6. Pingtung Christian Hospital launched the service on Monday, sending meals to some 170 elderly villagers and children.
