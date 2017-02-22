Marking Mary's return

The Wanchin Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, commonly known as the Wanchin Church, is seen in this undated photo. The church, located in Wanchin, Pingtung, will hold a procession on Feb. 26 to mark the centennial of the Marian apparition in Fatima, Portugal. It is a Roman Catholic belief that Mary, mother of Jesus, appeared to three shepherd children on three occasions from May to October in 1917.

A Blessed Virgin Mary procession held by the Wanchin Church is seen in this undated photo. The church said that the Feb. 26 procession will use the route of past processions.