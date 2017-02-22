News
Pop-up post office
CNA  February 22, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
CNA -- A Chunghwa Post employee serves a customer at a temporary counter at the Chateau Beach Resort in Kenting, Pingtung, Tuesday, Feb. 21. The arrangement was made after the old Kenting Post Office, the southernmost post office in Taiwan, was closed ahead of a relocation.
