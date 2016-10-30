|
Flat noodle reaches great heights
CNA
October 30, 2016, 12:06 am TWN
Residents from Taiwan's Wannuan Township, Pingtung County work on making the world's longest flat rice noodle, Saturday, Oct. 29. They managed to make a 675.2-meter-long flat rice noodle, setting a record recognized by the Guinness World Records.
|
Residents from Taiwan's Wannuan Township, Pingtung County work on making the world's longest flat rice noodle, Saturday, Oct. 29. (CNA)
