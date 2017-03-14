Taiwan may seek overseas help to track Green Island oil dumper

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Ministry of Justice said it may seek international assistance to track down the perpetrator of a recent oil spill in the waters surrounding Taiwan's offshore Green Island.

Deputy Justice Minister Chen Ming-tang (陳明堂) said that using GPS, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) had identified a suspicious foreign-registered vessel that may be behind the spill.

The vessel has already left Taiwan's waters, though whether there are Taiwanese distributors or other parties involved is still being investigated by local environmental protection agencies, prosecution offices and the Taitung County Government, Chen said.

The Justice Ministry said that if the oil spill were categorized as an environmental crime or marine pollution criminal case, the Justice Ministry would seek to resolve the case through international collaboration in a method similar to how Taiwan had busted overseas fraud rings.

Problems such as civil compensation claims and civil penalties could arise from the case as well, he said.

Chen was asked to elaborate on the Justice Ministry's actions over the oil spill, which was first publicized by Green Island locals on Facebook through posts of photos and a video of polluted sea waters.

EPA officials received reports that there was an oil spill along the coast of Green Island last Friday night, and clean-up crews and experts were dispatched to the site on Saturday.